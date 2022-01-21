Update 1.1.0

Added:
- New modules: Advanced Navigator, Mind Control, Titanium Plating, Threat Stabilizer, Hull Regenerator, Shield Regenerator, Compensator Charger
Bug fixes:
- Improved Spanish localization (RoosterFan thanks again)
- Fixed a bug where winning the 10th mission resulted in a black screen
- Protection for beginners worked 100% of the time instead of 50%
- In quick threat mode, if the Nebula just arrived, then the Solar Flare could deal full damage
- If a die was on the modules panel when saving during the battle, then when continuing, there was a very high chance of temporarily "losing" this die for a while
- "Infection" threats only hurt 1 crew die per round, even if there were multiple Infections
Other changes:
- In the menu of known threat cards, a button has been added to switch a card search filter by name, description or everywhere
- Added a visual effect when a new threat card is summoned by the player using the red button
- When playing with special modules, random 6 out of 13 modules are now given at the beginning of the battle
