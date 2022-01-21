 Skip to content

Dee-6: Dice Defenders update for 21 January 2022

Update 1.1.0

Added:

  • New modules: Advanced Navigator, Mind Control, Titanium Plating, Threat Stabilizer, Hull Regenerator, Shield Regenerator, Compensator Charger

    Bug fixes:
  • Improved Spanish localization (RoosterFan thanks again)
  • Fixed a bug where winning the 10th mission resulted in a black screen
  • Protection for beginners worked 100% of the time instead of 50%
  • In quick threat mode, if the Nebula just arrived, then the Solar Flare could deal full damage
  • If a die was on the modules panel when saving during the battle, then when continuing, there was a very high chance of temporarily "losing" this die for a while
  • "Infection" threats only hurt 1 crew die per round, even if there were multiple Infections

    Other changes:
  • In the menu of known threat cards, a button has been added to switch a card search filter by name, description or everywhere
  • Added a visual effect when a new threat card is summoned by the player using the red button
  • When playing with special modules, random 6 out of 13 modules are now given at the beginning of the battle

