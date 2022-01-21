A flaw in the autosave function was freezing the game when changing levels after the tutorial. Now corrected! Enjoy!
Anges et Gardiens - Voyage au Centre de la Terre update for 21 January 2022
Patch 1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update