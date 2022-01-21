 Skip to content

Solitaire Expeditions update for 21 January 2022

New variant added: Dutchess

21 January 2022

Happy Friday!

Today's update adds a new variant called Dutchess. This one plays very similarly to Canfield but is a bit easier because you have 4 reserve piles to draw from instead of 1. Enjoy!

