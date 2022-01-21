 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Paper Planet update for 21 January 2022

Demo Patch 8

Share · View all patches · Build 8064399 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added mouse icon back to block hint

-Greatly reduced curse item spawn chance

-Fixed player teleport animation not playing

-Made charge times for charged weapons additive instead of multiplicative

-Increased the charge time and overall power of chain bullets, turret bullets, and railgun

-Fixed extra despawn time from items not being assigned properly

-Redid idle for rat buddy

-Fixed ukulele and drill bullets not assigning their sprites to charged bullets properly

-Lowered the spawnrates of some particle trails

-Fixed particle trails not clearing on game restart

Changed files in this update

Paper Planet Content Depot 1504251
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.