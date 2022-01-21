-Added mouse icon back to block hint
-Greatly reduced curse item spawn chance
-Fixed player teleport animation not playing
-Made charge times for charged weapons additive instead of multiplicative
-Increased the charge time and overall power of chain bullets, turret bullets, and railgun
-Fixed extra despawn time from items not being assigned properly
-Redid idle for rat buddy
-Fixed ukulele and drill bullets not assigning their sprites to charged bullets properly
-Lowered the spawnrates of some particle trails
-Fixed particle trails not clearing on game restart
Paper Planet update for 21 January 2022
Demo Patch 8
-Added mouse icon back to block hint
Changed files in this update