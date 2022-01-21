 Skip to content

Make Your Kingdom update for 21 January 2022

Update 1.03f

Update 1.03f

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a few changes and fixes to the game.

  • Added Smeltery (to the Prologue)
  • Added Sheep farm and Textile factory (to the Prologue)
  • Added indicator that shows which buildings were destroyed during the earthquake
  • Added more work to Lumberjacks (now they plant more trees)
  • Fixed inconsistencies with the food counter
  • Removes a possibility to build a second Trading dock
  • Fixed some bird AI
  • Fixed minor bugs

Thank you alot for yours feedbacks and review.

It makes the game better 💖

(c) yo_serjio

