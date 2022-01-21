Update 1.03f

Just a few changes and fixes to the game.
- Added Smeltery (to the Prologue)
- Added Sheep farm and Textile factory (to the Prologue)
- Added indicator that shows which buildings were destroyed during the earthquake
- Added more work to Lumberjacks (now they plant more trees)
- Fixed inconsistencies with the food counter
- Removes a possibility to build a second Trading dock
- Fixed some bird AI
- Fixed minor bugs
Thank you alot for yours feedbacks and review.
It makes the game better 💖
(c) yo_serjio
Changed files in this update