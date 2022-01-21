 Skip to content

War Brokers update for 21 January 2022

War Brokers v450 Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

War Brokers v450 (Live soon)

  • New weapon, VEK SMG, available in all game modes.
  • Added Competitive (4v4) Mode to main screen on Steam.
  • Updated message to include that you can change your weapon when you respawn.
  • If your partner leaves BR, it won't tell you to get their walkie talkie anymore (community suggestion).
  • If you join your friend's game and you are in spectator mode, you will connect to the game properly now after another player leaves instead of getting kicked back to the menu. (Bug fix)

Changed files in this update

War Brokers BETA PC Depot 750471
  • Loading history…
