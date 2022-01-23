 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Alien Swarm: Reactive Drop update for 23 January 2022

Alien Swarm: Reactive Drop Update - January 23, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8064174 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy new year! Here are some updates, mostly targeted towards mappers and modders.

Map Changes

  • Fixed a navigation issue near an optional supply room in Rydberg.
  • The fire extinguisher near the end of Rydberg now uses the new temporary pickup mechanic.

Stats

  • Fixed the stats option in briefing going to an obsolete website.
  • Fixed stats not being recorded for the 22A5 Heavy Assault Rifle, IAF Medical SMG, and TG-05 Gas Grenades.

Lobbies

  • Kicking a lobby's original leader no longer prevents them from creating lobbies for 5 minutes.
  • The lobby creation UI will remember whether the last lobby you created was public or friends-only.
  • Fixed a delay when restarting the mission if a player disconnected during the vote.
  • The "Take a Break" option on the ESC menu is now disabled if the server doesn't allow it to be used.

Dedicated Server

  • Added rd_adjust_mod_dont_load_vertices, which sets mod_dont_load_vertices on dedicated servers. This prevents the dedicated server from loading the vertices for models, reducing memory usage.
  • Enabled the rm_welcome_message and rm_welcome_message_delay cvars.
  • The server now performs a cleaner shutdown when rd_server_shutdown_after_num_secs is set.
  • Fixed the 64 FPS server limit on Windows 10 build 2004 and newer.
  • Fixed physics simulation issues when the tick rate is changed from the default.
  • Dedicated servers now update workshop items asynchronously at startup.

Misc

  • Fixed the heal beacon's first heal reading uninitialized memory.
  • Fixed a sentry duplication exploit.
  • The game instructor will no longer suggest interacting with disabled button and computer areas.
  • Fix computers that have just been hacked not allowing options other than download data and remote turrets to be selected until the user logs out.
  • Added rd_prediction_strategy. Set this cvar to 1 to test the new prediction error handling, which works better on moving platforms but may be buggy.
  • Bot marines can now use the secondary fire on the IAF Medical SMG.
  • Fixed some cases where the game would try to write to the files of an unpacked addon rather than its own base directory.
  • If no env_tonemap_controller exists on the level, one will be automatically created and sent the input SetBloomScale 0.25.
  • The director will only warn once about a level not having a nodegraph.
  • Fixed escape chatter happening early if the escape objective was not last on the list.
  • Explicitly failing an optional objective no longer fails the mission.
  • "Keep Mouse Inside Window" is usable in exclusive fullscreen mode for multi-monitor setups.

Challenge ConVars

  • Added rd_biomass_damage_from_explosions for challenges; if set to 1 then biomass will take full damage from explosions.
  • asw_marine_friction, asw_marine_gravity, and asw_sv_maxspeed are now cheat cvars.
  • Added asw_turret_dmg_override to change the damage per shot of the remote turret.
  • Added asw_sentry_top_machinegun_dmg_override and asw_sentry_top_flamer_dmg_override.
  • Added asw_sentry_top_machinegun_fire_rate and asw_sentry_top_cannon_fire_rate.
  • Added asw_sentry_top_cannon_dmg_override. This affects the base damage. The actual damage is determined by the marine's explosives skill.

Modding / SDK

  • Weapons can be set as "temporary", which makes them use a new weapon slot and forces them to be dropped instead of stowed.
  • Added rd_weapon_generic_object, which can be used for generic carryable objects.
  • Added rd_tilegen_instance for further randomization of tilegen tiles.
  • Added trigger_asw_marine_melee for detecting a melee attack aimed at a target.
  • Added asw_filter_marine_class.
  • Added rd_boss_bar. See example_boss_bar.vmf for examples of how to use the new entity.
  • Reorganized trigger_asw_computer_area to put related fields closer together in Hammer.
  • Up to 3 cameras and remote turrets can be assigned to a trigger_asw_computer_area. The computer UI still has a limit of 6 options on the menu.
  • Fixed trigger_asw_door_area not using its Start Disabled field.
  • Added a field to trigger_asw_button_area that allows mappers to require a button be held down for an amount of time.
  • Added "Can Player Weld" to asw_door.
  • Added an Extinguish input to asw_alien_goo.
  • Added ResetMarineIntensity and SpawnHordeSoon inputs to asw_director_control.
  • Added OnStartedUsing and OnStoppedUsing outputs to asw_remote_turret.
  • Added outputs for failed fast hacks to trigger_asw_button_area and trigger_asw_computer_area.
  • Corrected the skins for many pickups in Hammer.
  • VRAD now runs with an automatic number of threads by default (previously 4).
  • Added several VScript functions to CDirector and many functions for nodes.
  • Added support for multi-layer minimaps.
  • Added a JumpUp VScript function for asw_parasite.
  • Added a field to asw_stylincam that allows changing the commander face sprite.

New VScript Functions

Global

  • Vector GetHullMins(int hullType) - Returns a Vector for the hull mins (hullType)
  • Vector GetHullMaxs(int hullType) - Returns a Vector for the hull maxs (hullType)

CDirector

  • void SpawnHordeSoon() - Queue a horde to spawn soon (the same logic as

    when a hack starts)
  • float GetTimeToNextHorde() - Get the current number of seconds until the

    director will try to spawn a horde
  • void SetTimeToNextHorde(float seconds) - Force the horde countdown timer

    to be set to this number of seconds
  • Vector FindHordePosition(bool north) - Get a random position where a

    horde can spawn (returns null on fail)
  • int IsSpawningHorde() - Get the number of aliens remaining to spawn in

    the current horde

InfoNodes

  • CAI_Node GetNearestNodeToPoint(CBaseEntity npc, Vector position) - Returns the node nearest to origin with optional npc parameter
  • int GetAllNearestNodes(CBaseEntity npc, Vector position, int maxNodes, table) - Fills a passed in table of x nearest nodes to origin with optional npc parameter
  • void GetAllNodes(table) - Fills a passed in table of all nodes
  • CAI_Link CreateLink(int srcID, int destID) - Creates a new link from srcID to destID and returns the link

CAI_Node

  • int GetId() - Get node ID
  • Vector GetOrigin() - Get node origin
  • Vector GetPosition(int hullType) - Hull specific position for a node
  • float GetYaw() - Get node Yaw
  • int GetZone() - Get node zone
  • void SetZone(int zone) - Set node zone
  • int GetType() - Get node type
  • void SetType(int type) - Set node type
  • bool IsLocked() - Returns true if node is locked
  • void Lock(float duration) - Locks the node for x seconds
  • void Unlock() - Unlocks the node
  • int NumLinks() - Number of links for node
  • void ClearLinks() - Clears all links from node
  • CAI_Link GetLink(int nodeID) - Get link to dest node ID
  • CAI_Link GetLinkByIndex(int index) - Get link by index
  • int GetInfo() - Get node info
  • void SetInfo(int info) - Set node info
  • void AddLink(CAI_Link newLink) - Adds a link to this node
  • void RemoveLink(CAI_Link link) - Removes a link from this node
  • void DebugDrawNode(int r, int g, int b, float duration) - Draw node as a box of the given color for x seconds

CAI_Link

  • int GetSrcNodeID() - Get the ID of the node that 'owns' this link
  • int GetDestNodeID() - Get the ID of the node on the other end of the link
  • int GetAcceptedMoveTypes(int hullType) - Get the Capability_T of motions acceptable for passed hull type
  • int GetLinkInfo() - Get other information about this link
  • float GetTimeStaleExpires() - Returns the amount of time until this link is available again
  • int GetDangerCount() - Returns how many dangerous things are near this link
  • void SetLinkInfo(int info) - Sets information about this link
  • void SetTimeStaleExpires(float duration) - Sets the amount of time until this link is available again
  • void SetDangerCount(int count) - Sets how many dangerous things are near this link
  • void SetAcceptedMoveTypes(int hullType, int moveType) - Set the Capability_T of motions acceptable for passed hull type
  • CAI_DynamicLink GetDynamicLink() - Returns the info_node_link entity for this link or null if it doesn't exist

CAI_DynamicLink

  • bool IsLinkValid() - Returns true if the dynamic link has a corresponding node link
  • void TurnOn() - Enables node link connections
  • void TurnOff() - Disables node link connections
  • CAI_Link FindLink() - Returns the node link or null if not found
  • CAI_Node GetSrcNode() - Returns the node that 'owns' this link
  • CAI_Node GetDestNode() - Returns the node on the other end of the link

Added the following enums to script:

  • AI_NODE_ZONE_UNKNOWN
  • AI_NODE_ZONE_SOLO
  • AI_NODE_ZONE_UNIVERSAL
  • AI_NODE_FIRST_ZONE
  • bits_LINK_STALE_SUGGESTED
  • bits_LINK_OFF
  • bits_LINK_PRECISE_MOVEMENT
  • bits_PREFER_AVOID
  • bits_LINK_ASW_BASHABLE

Multi-Layer Minimaps

The AS:RD version works similarly to the CS:GO version, apart from the following changes:

  • We use vmt and vtf files as usual, not dds.
  • The "default" section can be omitted and the previously-existing "material" field is used for any space that does not have a vertical section assigned to it.
  • Instead of "lower" and "higher" in the example being part of the material name, they are the entire material name.
  • If an altitude value is omitted, it takes the largest value (positive or negative) that a coordinate can have in Hammer.

Implementation details:

  • The altitude values correspond to the position of the player's feet.
  • There is a maximum of 64 "slices", which can be from 32 to 64 actual layers depending on whether the max matches the next one's min.
  • This does NOT affect the briefing or ingamebriefing maps, only the minimap.

Changed files in this update

Alien Swarm: Reactive Drop Content Depot 563561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.