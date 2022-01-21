 Skip to content

Blacksmith Legends update for 21 January 2022

Version 0.8.7b

Build 8064166 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear fans and players,

so after some great decisions, Prologue is soon in the store, meanwhile, let me share this update patch notes:

Changes:

  • Minecraft and Golden eyes quest have been removed and rewards transfered to other ones
  • Back on feet quest now gives Brazier and +4 fame and +8 gold
  • Tapestry now adds +5 gold and adds remaining banners from Golden Eyes quest
  • greatly reduced power needed to auto-win a battle against bandit group 2 and 3
  • Overseer auto-production will no longer block setting repeat crafting of individual employee by player
  • Heroes menu now contains exp bar visible and finishing exploration of map grants random amount of EXP

Bug report:

  • removed a function to call 'Flag menu' when returning from 'Credits' in Main Menu
  • fixed a bug where 'Exit Game' button sometimes was not visible after loading a save
  • fixed a potential blocking situation, if player reloaded game during Bandit 1 or 2 group roams and they were not re-spawned
  • Life stone and Ruby will be properly updated in Inventory - Overview
  • Lesser scroll of Ice, Essence stone, Soul stone, Cloud stone recipes can now be crafted
  • taking the enchanted item from the cube during pause will now work
  • Simple plate armor will show same icon in Inventory - Overview
  • fixed a bug that caused player to enter Haunted Crypt 2 instead of Spider Cave 2

Tomorrow I'll work on some new feature, that I don't want to share at the moment as I have no visual representation. But it should bring early game more 'things to do'!

Regards,

VM Machal <3

