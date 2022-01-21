Version 0.8.7b

Dear fans and players,
so after some great decisions, Prologue is soon in the store, meanwhile, let me share this update patch notes:
Changes:
- Minecraft and Golden eyes quest have been removed and rewards transfered to other ones
- Back on feet quest now gives Brazier and +4 fame and +8 gold
- Tapestry now adds +5 gold and adds remaining banners from Golden Eyes quest
- greatly reduced power needed to auto-win a battle against bandit group 2 and 3
- Overseer auto-production will no longer block setting repeat crafting of individual employee by player
- Heroes menu now contains exp bar visible and finishing exploration of map grants random amount of EXP
Bug report:
- removed a function to call 'Flag menu' when returning from 'Credits' in Main Menu
- fixed a bug where 'Exit Game' button sometimes was not visible after loading a save
- fixed a potential blocking situation, if player reloaded game during Bandit 1 or 2 group roams and they were not re-spawned
- Life stone and Ruby will be properly updated in Inventory - Overview
- Lesser scroll of Ice, Essence stone, Soul stone, Cloud stone recipes can now be crafted
- taking the enchanted item from the cube during pause will now work
- Simple plate armor will show same icon in Inventory - Overview
- fixed a bug that caused player to enter Haunted Crypt 2 instead of Spider Cave 2
Tomorrow I'll work on some new feature, that I don't want to share at the moment as I have no visual representation. But it should bring early game more 'things to do'!
Regards,
VM Machal <3
Changed files in this update