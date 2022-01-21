Beta Update 0.9.9.5

New added features:
-
"Modeless" tool change mode with mouseover only (Control settings)
This will make the tool panel to disappear.
Double click to a parameter will open the value typing interface
-
Time tap with spacebar to set Pulse/Hold/Delay object's rate, tempo or frequency.
-
Two new color UI themes.
Bug fixes:
- Pulse object's mode change between Frequency and BPM will keep the rate as same.
Changes:
- State Machine state names can now be a bit longer (21 characters max)
Changed files in this update