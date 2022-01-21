 Skip to content

manaCompiler Beta update for 21 January 2022

Beta Update 0.9.9.5

New added features:

  • "Modeless" tool change mode with mouseover only (Control settings)

    This will make the tool panel to disappear.

    Double click to a parameter will open the value typing interface

  • Time tap with spacebar to set Pulse/Hold/Delay object's rate, tempo or frequency.

  • Two new color UI themes.

Bug fixes:

  • Pulse object's mode change between Frequency and BPM will keep the rate as same.

Changes:

  • State Machine state names can now be a bit longer (21 characters max)

