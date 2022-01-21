Weekly update #95

This weeks update:
Income taxation has been added. All tax goes to the player to spend with the merchant or the docks.
I spent most of the week testing unreal engine 5 (early access), preparing new environments, testing nanite, lumen and figuring out a few issues.
Improved nighttime system.
Improved archer system.
Improved tanner system.
Fixed enemy blocking the camera.
Fixed movement speed changed by the past task in some circumstances.
Fixed issue with the market merchant.
Fixed multiple issues with the hunter.
Fixed issue with the blacksmith.
Next week:
Unhappy or drunk villagers may cause arson.
Improve fire system to allow all people to put out fires, not just labourers.
Add fights between villagers can result in death caused by unhappiness or drunkness.
Law limiting alcohol consumption allows people to drink but not so much that they get drunk and rowdy, which will mean less happiness.
Improve accuracy of movement lines.
