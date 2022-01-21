 Skip to content

Bastide update for 21 January 2022

Weekly update #95

Build 8063900

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This weeks update:

  • Income taxation has been added. All tax goes to the player to spend with the merchant or the docks.

  • I spent most of the week testing unreal engine 5 (early access), preparing new environments, testing nanite, lumen and figuring out a few issues.

  • Improved nighttime system.

  • Improved archer system.

  • Improved tanner system.

  • Fixed enemy blocking the camera.

  • Fixed movement speed changed by the past task in some circumstances.

  • Fixed issue with the market merchant.

  • Fixed multiple issues with the hunter.

  • Fixed issue with the blacksmith.

Next week:

  • Unhappy or drunk villagers may cause arson.

  • Improve fire system to allow all people to put out fires, not just labourers.

  • Add fights between villagers can result in death caused by unhappiness or drunkness.

  • Law limiting alcohol consumption allows people to drink but not so much that they get drunk and rowdy, which will mean less happiness.

  • Improve accuracy of movement lines.

