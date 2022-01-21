Valor 1.3: Castle Sanguine

Castle Sanguine
The Midlands have been ruled by House Sanguine for centuries. Time to show them that's about to end. This patch brings us to Castle Sanguine, bringing you 5 new challenges, including a new bossfight.
Are you going to come out on top?
Backstory
Alexander of House Sanguine has ruled the Midlands for centuries. He and his two daughers, Victoria and Catherine, both suffer from the hereditary disease, Vampirism. While the affliction grants the host extreme life longevity, and magical powers, it can completely take over the mind if not properly controlled. Being the eldest sister, Victoria was trained to be her father's successor, while Catherine was neglected and never learned how to properly control her Vampirism. As Victoria aged, she learned that House Sanguine suppresses their Vampirism by imprisoning the poor and harvesting their blood. Knowing this, she abandoned her family, and started revolution amongst the common folk. Without a well trained heir, House Sanguine granted the throne to Catherine, who could barely control her own sickness, let alone the Midlands.
Victoria
Along with their Castle, comes House Sanguine's oldest daughter, Victoria, as a new Gladiator!
Abilities
Passive: Vampirism
Victoria’s abilities cost 15% of her maximum health to cast. If the ability hits an enemy, she is healed for the same percentage over 4 seconds. Vampirism's health cost is not reduced by forms of damage reduction or invincibility, and Victoria's health cannot be reduced under 1 by Vampirism.
Auto Attack
Victoria conjures a ball of vampiric blood and hurls it towards her enemies.
Ability 1: Blood Bolt
Victoria launches a blood projectile forward, dealing damage to the first enemy it hits. Afterwards, the projectile continues, dealing reduced damage to all subsequent enemies.
Ability 2: Bat Swarm
Victoria releases a swarm of bats that fly towards nearby enemies. If a bat hits an enemy, they take damage and are slowed. Enemies take reduced damage for every bat beyond the first.
Ability 3: Sanguine Shape
Victoria gains increased movement speed and damage reduction for a duration. During this time, she drains health from all nearby enemies.
New Level Cap: 20
The Level Cap has been raised from 15 to 20. As always, you'll get extra stats as you progress through the next 5 levels, and 5 new upgrades have been added to all Gladiators.
Gadgets
For those who have been saving up gold since the game came out, the time is finally here! You'll now be able to spend your gold on Gadgets, from the Gadgets menu (duh). These gadgets will allow you to reduce the strength of affixes.
For those that are swimming in gold, no worries, we have something in store for you in the near future ;).
Balance
Gladiators
- Raven AutoAttack Knockback reduced by 30%
- Krogar Armor per level: 2.5 -> 2
- Krogar Health per level: 5 -> 4.5
Affixes
- Blizzard now decreases your grip by 20% less than it used to. In other words, we nerfed Blizzard.
Runes
- We've increased the difference in rune strength between environments, meaning your runes should get stronger more quickly as you progress through the game.
- We've decreased the randomness in rune drops, making it less likely to get a disappointing drop.
Other
- The Rune selection screen now has a filter, so you can find that one armor rune you lost weeks ago
- You can now see a gladiator's individual gauntlet record for each level in the gladiator selection screen for that level
- Fixed an issue where tooltips from the menu would hang around on your screen after starting a new challenge
- Decreased randomness for gladiator-level runes, by removing some of the more unlucky draws. This means that, on average, gladiator runes will now be better.
- Made the menu background a bit darker to make all the text more readable
- The level selection screen now shows the current top player for every environment
- Fixed an issue where crowd level attack speed bonuses would display incorrectly in the tooltip
- Fixed an issue where Krogar would not always get proper bonuses from runes.
- Fixed a bug where The Training Master's Training Dummies would keep spitting out Kamikaze Stars
