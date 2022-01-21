Valor 1.3: Castle Sanguine

Castle Sanguine

The Midlands have been ruled by House Sanguine for centuries. Time to show them that's about to end. This patch brings us to Castle Sanguine, bringing you 5 new challenges, including a new bossfight.

Are you going to come out on top?

Backstory

Alexander of House Sanguine has ruled the Midlands for centuries. He and his two daughers, Victoria and Catherine, both suffer from the hereditary disease, Vampirism. While the affliction grants the host extreme life longevity, and magical powers, it can completely take over the mind if not properly controlled. Being the eldest sister, Victoria was trained to be her father's successor, while Catherine was neglected and never learned how to properly control her Vampirism. As Victoria aged, she learned that House Sanguine suppresses their Vampirism by imprisoning the poor and harvesting their blood. Knowing this, she abandoned her family, and started revolution amongst the common folk. Without a well trained heir, House Sanguine granted the throne to Catherine, who could barely control her own sickness, let alone the Midlands.

Victoria

Along with their Castle, comes House Sanguine's oldest daughter, Victoria, as a new Gladiator!

Abilities

Passive: Vampirism

Victoria’s abilities cost 15% of her maximum health to cast. If the ability hits an enemy, she is healed for the same percentage over 4 seconds. Vampirism's health cost is not reduced by forms of damage reduction or invincibility, and Victoria's health cannot be reduced under 1 by Vampirism.

Auto Attack

Victoria conjures a ball of vampiric blood and hurls it towards her enemies.

Ability 1: Blood Bolt

Victoria launches a blood projectile forward, dealing damage to the first enemy it hits. Afterwards, the projectile continues, dealing reduced damage to all subsequent enemies.

Ability 2: Bat Swarm

Victoria releases a swarm of bats that fly towards nearby enemies. If a bat hits an enemy, they take damage and are slowed. Enemies take reduced damage for every bat beyond the first.

Ability 3: Sanguine Shape

Victoria gains increased movement speed and damage reduction for a duration. During this time, she drains health from all nearby enemies.

New Level Cap: 20

The Level Cap has been raised from 15 to 20. As always, you'll get extra stats as you progress through the next 5 levels, and 5 new upgrades have been added to all Gladiators.

Gadgets

For those who have been saving up gold since the game came out, the time is finally here! You'll now be able to spend your gold on Gadgets, from the Gadgets menu (duh). These gadgets will allow you to reduce the strength of affixes.

For those that are swimming in gold, no worries, we have something in store for you in the near future ;).

Balance

Gladiators

Raven AutoAttack Knockback reduced by 30%

AutoAttack Knockback reduced by 30% Krogar Armor per level: 2.5 -> 2

Armor per level: 2.5 -> 2 Krogar Health per level: 5 -> 4.5

Affixes

Blizzard now decreases your grip by 20% less than it used to. In other words, we nerfed Blizzard.

Runes

We've increased the difference in rune strength between environments, meaning your runes should get stronger more quickly as you progress through the game.

We've decreased the randomness in rune drops, making it less likely to get a disappointing drop.

Other