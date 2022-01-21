 Skip to content

Unturned update for 21 January 2022

3.22.2.0 Update Notes

Build 8063735

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:

Added:

  • Command-line override for active holiday. [-Holiday=]
  • Optional masterbundle source workshop file check.
  • Better asset integrity check system for barricades and structures.

Changed:

  • Expanded vehicle turret events with local aiming and inspecting attachment events.

Fixed:

  • Profanity filter was not being applied to UI for placeable note.
  • Toggle sprint not reseting when stopping movement.
  • Potential fix for dedicated server overwriting steam_appid.txt with extra zero.

Optional Workshop File Owner Check:

Modders can optionally include ownership metadata in their asset bundles now. If the game is loading an asset bundle from a Steam workshop file but the file ID does not match then loading will be cancelled. The intention is to help prevent asset bundles from being easily copied/stolen.

