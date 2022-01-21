3.22.2.0 Update Notes

Changelog:
Added:
- Command-line override for active holiday. [-Holiday=]
- Optional masterbundle source workshop file check.
- Better asset integrity check system for barricades and structures.
Changed:
- Expanded vehicle turret events with local aiming and inspecting attachment events.
Fixed:
- Profanity filter was not being applied to UI for placeable note.
- Toggle sprint not reseting when stopping movement.
- Potential fix for dedicated server overwriting steam_appid.txt with extra zero.
Optional Workshop File Owner Check:
Modders can optionally include ownership metadata in their asset bundles now. If the game is loading an asset bundle from a Steam workshop file but the file ID does not match then loading will be cancelled. The intention is to help prevent asset bundles from being easily copied/stolen.
Changed files in this update