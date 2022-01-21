 Skip to content

The Last Sovereign update for 21 January 2022

TLS 0.59.3 is on Steam!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There's a new public update! More info available here:

https://the-last-sovereign.blogspot.com/2022/01/tls-0593-public-release.html

Alright, after much work, everyone can play the big climactic update! Be grateful to patrons, who helped give me data to ease many of the requirements. There's a lot of content in this one, so I hope you enjoy it. ^-^

I always welcome comments here, but the new Discord server is also available if you want to chat with other players. Questions and comments for me, especially bug reports, should still go here.

