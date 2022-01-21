TLS 0.59.3 is on Steam!

There's a new public update! More info available here:

https://the-last-sovereign.blogspot.com/2022/01/tls-0593-public-release.html

Alright, after much work, everyone can play the big climactic update! Be grateful to patrons, who helped give me data to ease many of the requirements. There's a lot of content in this one, so I hope you enjoy it. ^-^

I always welcome comments here, but the new Discord server is also available if you want to chat with other players. Questions and comments for me, especially bug reports, should still go here.