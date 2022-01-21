 Skip to content

Hero Lodge update for 21 January 2022

Patch 1.0.10f

Patch 1.0.10f · Build 8063596

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Minor patch: fixed craftables that required Reptile Blood and added a tooltip to Fast Forward toggles in the Options Menu.

You can view full Patch notes in game by clicking on the Patch 1.x.xx Button in the Main Menu.

