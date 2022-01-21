Patch 1.0.10f

Minor patch: fixed craftables that required Reptile Blood and added a tooltip to Fast Forward toggles in the Options Menu.
You can view full Patch notes in game by clicking on the Patch 1.x.xx Button in the Main Menu.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Minor patch: fixed craftables that required Reptile Blood and added a tooltip to Fast Forward toggles in the Options Menu.
You can view full Patch notes in game by clicking on the Patch 1.x.xx Button in the Main Menu.
Changed files in this update