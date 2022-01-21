 Skip to content

Ultimate Racing 2D 2 update for 21 January 2022

Patch 1.0.0.4 Released!

Build 8063556

-Medium tyre improved speed and durability

-Ghosted penalties added

-Option to edit checkpoints in track editor to fix finish and pit lane issues

-AI race line fixed in custom maps (save in track editor to fix)

-Wall bug fixed (save in track editor to fix)

-Minimap bug fixed

-Fixed bug causing wrong time and positions in online results

-Showing more than 100 leaderboard entries in time trial

-Time trial bug fixed

-Fixed slow loading of old custom tracks (not loading walls and AI lines to make it load faster, save again in editor to fix)

-Fixed multiple small bugs

