-Medium tyre improved speed and durability
-Ghosted penalties added
-Option to edit checkpoints in track editor to fix finish and pit lane issues
-AI race line fixed in custom maps (save in track editor to fix)
-Wall bug fixed (save in track editor to fix)
-Minimap bug fixed
-Fixed bug causing wrong time and positions in online results
-Showing more than 100 leaderboard entries in time trial
-Time trial bug fixed
-Fixed slow loading of old custom tracks (not loading walls and AI lines to make it load faster, save again in editor to fix)
-Fixed multiple small bugs
Ultimate Racing 2D 2 update for 21 January 2022
Patch 1.0.0.4 Released!
