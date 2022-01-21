 Skip to content

Clarent Saga: Chronicles update for 21 January 2022

v 0.57 released!

Share · View all patches · Build 8063531 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

here is another regular update, the changes:

number of save files increase from 24 to 99,

can escape/lose all battles in the enemy zone.

Thank you for your support,

David Nguyen.

