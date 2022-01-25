One small step for a Giant | UPDATE 1.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8063419 · Last edited 25 January 2022 – 15:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Hello Giants,

Welcome back. Put down your weapons and listen!

We have prepared excellent news for you...

“One small step for a giant” level:

Fixed camera blocking volumes;

Fixed rock position;

Fixed towers not responding correctly to the player destroying tower heads;

Fixed the cutscene;

Fixed interactable gates;

“Blood and sand” level:

Fixed streaming issues;

Fixed shadows;

“Fair fun” level:

Fixed troops behaviour near bridge;

“Homecoming” level:

Fixed streaming issue;

Fixed camera bahaviour in certain parts of the level;

Fixed troops behaviour;

“Night Fever” level:

Fixed position of a searchlight tower;

Fixed loading issue with searchlight towers;

Customization:

Fixed face paints being not selectable;

Fixed Rogbar having a facepaint applied even when none were selected;

Small AI:

Fixed Archer behaviour and made them more skittish;

Fixed troops walking inside walls;

Fixed Townsfolk models using wrong set of animations;

General:

Fixed "Destroy the buildings" localization in all languages;

Updated watermark screen version and date;

Fixed non disappearing cows;

Fixed the animation of getting up;

Added Chinese Simplified and Traditional localizations



If you experience any issues or want to give feedback please join our discord: https://discord.gg/trAKHz7grq

Have fun, Giants!

VARSAV Game Studios

www.twitter.com/GiantsUprising

https://www.facebook.com/giantsuprising