One small step for a Giant | UPDATE 1.1.1

Hello Giants,
Welcome back. Put down your weapons and listen!
We have prepared excellent news for you...
“One small step for a giant” level:
Fixed camera blocking volumes;
Fixed rock position;
Fixed towers not responding correctly to the player destroying tower heads;
Fixed the cutscene;
Fixed interactable gates;
“Blood and sand” level:
Fixed streaming issues;
Fixed shadows;
“Fair fun” level:
Fixed troops behaviour near bridge;
“Homecoming” level:
Fixed streaming issue;
Fixed camera bahaviour in certain parts of the level;
Fixed troops behaviour;
“Night Fever” level:
Fixed position of a searchlight tower;
Fixed loading issue with searchlight towers;
Customization:
Fixed face paints being not selectable;
Fixed Rogbar having a facepaint applied even when none were selected;
Small AI:
Fixed Archer behaviour and made them more skittish;
Fixed troops walking inside walls;
Fixed Townsfolk models using wrong set of animations;
General:
Fixed "Destroy the buildings" localization in all languages;
Updated watermark screen version and date;
Fixed non disappearing cows;
Fixed the animation of getting up;
Added Chinese Simplified and Traditional localizations
If you experience any issues or want to give feedback please join our discord: https://discord.gg/trAKHz7grq
Have fun, Giants!
VARSAV Game Studios
www.twitter.com/GiantsUprising
https://www.facebook.com/giantsuprising
