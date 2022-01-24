Game Engine Update

Hey everyone!
I'm pushing a new update that might seem a bit large but that's because I've decided to update the game engine to provide more overall stability to the game, here are the few things you can expect from this update:
- Game engine updated
- Fixed split screen players wardrobe, map and other menus not closing when any cinematic starts
- Characters can now equip items on the fly without needing to go to a wardrobe
- Pickup items now swap to what's currently equipped when picking up
- Fixed rare occasions where after dying in a boss fight, game reloads elsewhere
- Christmas content disabled
If any of you experience issues with this update please let me know!
Have a great week!
Lucas
Changed files in this update