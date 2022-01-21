Chernobylite snags two New Game Network 2021 awards!

Chernobylite won Best Atmosphere in New Game Network’s Game of the Year 2021! In addition, it also won runner-up in the Best RPG category. We’re thrilled that Chernobylite continues to gather praise for the faithfully reproduced, hyper-realistic environment and immersive experience it has to offer!
