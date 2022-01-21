 Skip to content

Chernobylite update for 21 January 2022

Chernobylite snags two New Game Network 2021 awards!

Chernobylite won Best Atmosphere in New Game Network’s Game of the Year 2021! In addition, it also won runner-up in the Best RPG category. We’re thrilled that Chernobylite continues to gather praise for the faithfully reproduced, hyper-realistic environment and immersive experience it has to offer!

