-
You can no longer get away with ignoring your hired help if they want to leave.
-
You can no longer safely ignore dead hired help either.
-
Someone's dead on your crew cards has been tweaked.
-
It's no longer possible to draw more than one hired help card at the same time.
-
Reduced the war strength contribution of hired help slightly.
-
Buffed Increase your need on Your systemic regulator.
-
Your eyewear should now re-equip when you leave an inside location.
-
-- The slot's hidden when you go inside somewhere now.
-
You now get Decluttered instead of small increases to storage capacity or temporary drops in storage capacity used.
-
-- This decays over time but has a bigger effect while it's active.
-
Your fuel job now tells you how many machine guys, mines and tire shredders you've added to the depot.
-
-- The machine guns figure is historically accurate; the other two start from zero.
-
Building your rep stats now show a number.
-
Feelgood spikes now only go in your first socket.
-
Having a feelgood spike equipped now prevents you from equipping other spikes using cards.
-
NPCs will now no longer react to kills that are too far in the past.
-
New artwork.
-
Public profile info now has some new wording for kills.
-
Fixed some inconsistencies with the puppy.
-
Fixed Raff getting the initial day of the week incorrect.
-
Fixed Trouble in Cinci occasionally having no results.
-
Really fixed the bug on Move your ass this time.
-
Fixed missing Training your teams mechanic on Killers.
-
Fixed a potential problem with Time for your own two feet.
-
Fixed throwing away hash not having a minimum requirement.
-
Fixed a problem with Cyberchurch where the ritual always came up twice in a row instead of being randomised.
-
The total kill count is now up to date again.
-
Fixed an inconsistency with travel to and from Palisade.
-
Fixed a small potential problem with feelgood spikes.
-
Fixed some more typos; thanks for the reports!
cyberpunkdreams update for 21 January 2022
Crew cut
