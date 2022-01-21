 Skip to content

cyberpunkdreams update for 21 January 2022

Crew cut

Share · View all patches · Build 8063373 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • You can no longer get away with ignoring your hired help if they want to leave.

  • You can no longer safely ignore dead hired help either.

  • Someone's dead on your crew cards has been tweaked.

  • It's no longer possible to draw more than one hired help card at the same time.

  • Reduced the war strength contribution of hired help slightly.

  • Buffed Increase your need on Your systemic regulator.

  • Your eyewear should now re-equip when you leave an inside location.

  • -- The slot's hidden when you go inside somewhere now.

  • You now get Decluttered instead of small increases to storage capacity or temporary drops in storage capacity used.

  • -- This decays over time but has a bigger effect while it's active.

  • Your fuel job now tells you how many machine guys, mines and tire shredders you've added to the depot.

  • -- The machine guns figure is historically accurate; the other two start from zero.

  • Building your rep stats now show a number.

  • Feelgood spikes now only go in your first socket.

  • Having a feelgood spike equipped now prevents you from equipping other spikes using cards.

  • NPCs will now no longer react to kills that are too far in the past.

  • New artwork.

  • Public profile info now has some new wording for kills.

  • Fixed some inconsistencies with the puppy.

  • Fixed Raff getting the initial day of the week incorrect.

  • Fixed Trouble in Cinci occasionally having no results.

  • Really fixed the bug on Move your ass this time.

  • Fixed missing Training your teams mechanic on Killers.

  • Fixed a potential problem with Time for your own two feet.

  • Fixed throwing away hash not having a minimum requirement.

  • Fixed a problem with Cyberchurch where the ritual always came up twice in a row instead of being randomised.

  • The total kill count is now up to date again.

  • Fixed an inconsistency with travel to and from Palisade.

  • Fixed a small potential problem with feelgood spikes.

  • Fixed some more typos; thanks for the reports!

