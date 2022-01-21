 Skip to content

Crocotile 3D update for 21 January 2022

v1.7.8

21 January 2022

  • Added: Duplicate an x,y,z amount of selected instances with x,y,z spacing. Select the instances and then right-click on one, then choose "Duplicate Instance(s) Area."
  • Added: Move tile selection area left,right,up,down in Tileset panel via the Arrow keys. The amount of pixels it moves is based on the UV precision values. You can also use Ctrl+Arrow keys to move 1 pixel increments. You can change the bindings in the Edit > Buttons > Tileset settings.
  • Improved: Export panel is now horizontally resizable to help show longer length object names. Click and drag in lower right corner of panel.
  • Improved: When Exporting, if scale is set to 0, it will be set back to 1 before exporting or closing the panel.
  • Improved: When adding a Tile Palette, it will reveal the palette area if it was hidden.
  • Improved: When hiding the palettes, it will deselect the current palette.
  • Fixed: Combining nested instances via the Combine Instances operations would cause an error and mess up.
  • Fixed: Duplicating nested instances wouldn't preserve the nesting structure.
  • Fixed: When opening Crocotile for first time, Tile Palette is now visible by default.
  • Fixed: The UV panel's "Transform > Set to Tile" operation wouldn't use the "UV Unique: on" values if set.

