v.1.7.8 (January 21, 2022)
- Added: Duplicate an x,y,z amount of selected instances with x,y,z spacing. Select the instances and then right-click on one, then choose "Duplicate Instance(s) Area."
- Added: Move tile selection area left,right,up,down in Tileset panel via the Arrow keys. The amount of pixels it moves is based on the UV precision values. You can also use Ctrl+Arrow keys to move 1 pixel increments. You can change the bindings in the Edit > Buttons > Tileset settings.
- Improved: Export panel is now horizontally resizable to help show longer length object names. Click and drag in lower right corner of panel.
- Improved: When Exporting, if scale is set to 0, it will be set back to 1 before exporting or closing the panel.
- Improved: When adding a Tile Palette, it will reveal the palette area if it was hidden.
- Improved: When hiding the palettes, it will deselect the current palette.
- Fixed: Combining nested instances via the Combine Instances operations would cause an error and mess up.
- Fixed: Duplicating nested instances wouldn't preserve the nesting structure.
- Fixed: When opening Crocotile for first time, Tile Palette is now visible by default.
- Fixed: The UV panel's "Transform > Set to Tile" operation wouldn't use the "UV Unique: on" values if set.
Remember to report any bugs you may encounter!
Check the Gallery to see creations by Crocotile users: http://www.crocotile3d.com/gallery
Also, there is a Discord server where Crocotile users can chat: https://discord.gg/fmtJdUb
Watch youtube videos demonstration Crocotile 3D: Youtube channel
Consider supporting via Patreon!
Changed files in this update