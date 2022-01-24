1 / 24 spirit land fantasy version update announcement

Dear agent,

The version update of the spirit mirror system is expected to take 180 minutes at 11:00 (UTC / GMT: + 8:00) on January 24. This update will restart the server, and online agents will be forced to go offline. Please go offline in advance to avoid losses! We will give another notice after the server is open. Please understand the inconvenience caused by agent simulation training!

This update will issue compensation: lingcoin x10000

[function addition]

New pass online

You can obtain props reward after completing the pass level. If you buy an exclusive pass and upgrade your pass level, you can obtain Lingshi, broken jade and Nalan lotus dance Sanskrit series, Bachi Paris remnant dream (set), Nangong Yichen Bibo affectionate series, Yang Qilang shaoshige (weapon).

Benefit function: weekly free role update

Experience the role for free this week. Agent camp: Su Qingli, Shang Xiang, Jiahui, Yan Chixia, Ling Zhengying and Ge Yongming

Simulated grievance camp: Zombie, Yu Ji, spoon madman

Function optimization

This update will refresh the cumulative pumping reward and reset the cumulative pumping times. Due to the optimization of the anti plug-in system, the names of simulated grievances and agents are no longer displayed in qualifying Update the original clothes of the spoon

[new fitting room]

In order to celebrate the arrival of the 2022 Spring Festival, the commodities in the mall are updated. The Tianxuan treasure box, theme treasure box and the mall's Spring Festival open limited time discounts.

Theme treasure box: Xiaojiang - Pharaoh's attendants series, Hachi adult - Dawn golden feather series, Aofeng - fire in the ashes series

Tianxuan treasure box: Nangong Yichen - thorn Angel series, Yuji - Yinian becoming Buddha series

Mall: little spider - nest seeking Fairy Tale series, Nie Xiaoqian - wish flying series, Manlin - maiden Heart Series

[balance adjustment]

Modify the ability effect of little spider's deception - black widow, from the original: the spirit scout who falls to the ground due to poison hair will lose soul at random, to the spirit scout who falls to the ground due to poison hair will lose soul at random (the spirit scout who has fallen to the ground will not lose soul)

[bug repair]

Fixed the problem of abnormal display of UI of surrender panel

Fixed the problem of abnormal display of mall expansion list UI

Fixed the problem that the spirit probe won't lose soul when Changhong knocks down the residual blood spirit probe with the skill of simulating the complaining spirit Yang Qilang 1

Fixed the problem of the wrong position of Nalan lotus dance - a smile to the city (face decoration)

Fixed the problem that the black widow can use 1 skill to weave a web to knock out the fallen spirit scout's soul

Fixed the problem that the spirit probe on the imperial sword was abnormal when Nangong cancelled the imperial sword

Fixed the problem of incomplete display of mall UI after the game came out

Fixed the problem of yeluo's abnormal state when it was cancelled after using the skill Five ghosts to carry

Fixed the problem that the spirit scout quit the game when loading the game. The spirit scout model will not be displayed in the game, and there is no red edge