- Added proper LINUX and MAC ports with WORKING ACHIEVEMENTS!
- Added a small music volume drop when speech occurs to give more breathing room.
- Music now starts at 75% [To help accomodate things].
- Added (F2 and F3) as music volume controls [speech is already at 100%, also was before and imho doesn't need to be adjusted]
- Added + and - as MASTER Volume controls.
- Fixed few crash bugs.
- Fixed a bug regarding looking at close ups when a certain individual was around.
- Older savegames will load and play fine, but there are some small music related issues, specifically: The music WILL BE being unaffected by volume set through f2 and f3 when transitioning between rooms, BUT will revert to the value set after the transition is complete. This bug can only be solved by starting over, but you don't specifically need to.
Blackwell Convergence update for 21 January 2022
Blackwell Convergence v1.8 - Mac And Linux Ports are back.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Blackwell Converence Content Depot 80351
Linux Depot 80352
Mac Depot 80353
