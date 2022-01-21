New Build!

News

We are back with another weekly changelog for Iragon. As some of you may know, we are developing Iragon on Unreal Engine 4. Until now we’ve been working on version 4.21 but have been transferring to 4.27 for the past week or so. We are planning to have a build from 4.27 soon that you will be able to get only from our Discord server. Keep in mind that it’s an unstable build, so expect it to have bugs and issues. There is also the normal build from version 4.21 which you can download on all of our channels and it should be stable.

Spider Boss Fight

As for the 4.21 stable build we have a first very crude iteration of the Spider Boss fight. You can enter it from a portal in the Experimental hall and you can leave your feedback about it in a question at the end of the game. Again, it's still very early work in progress and is planned to be greatly improved in the future.

New Animations

We added two new reactive animations for Erika in the Experimental hall “New animations” room. Those will be her reactions for when you touch her behind but are still not implemented yet, so you can only preview them.

Shrek?

And last but not least, we are sorry to say that the Shrek axe is gone. Although you never know, it might come back.

Which spell is most fun?

As you know we have three spell types and each of them have upgraded versions. Which spell do you find the most fun to use? That includes the versions of the spells in the Experimental Hall, if you think that one of them is the best.