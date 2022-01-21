Patch 0.14.5

- Add an option to force graph's Y axis to start from zero
- Add an option to show the whole supply chain when highlighting a building
- Add standby mode - the game will run in the background but will disable graphics. This will reduce GPU/CPU usage (Steam Only)
- New chat badge style for mods and expansion owners
- Update translations and game framework
- Bugfix: chat doesn't scroll to bottom if there's an image
- Bugfix: clear My Trades doesn't work properly
- Bugfix: achievements are not translated
- Bugfix: force downgrade might lead to data corruption
- Expansion 2 Playtest: Fix a bug where Factory Mine policy cause incorrect theoretical value in Stat Bureau
- Expansion 2 Playtest: Warehouse Push Mode
- Expansion 2 Playtest: Multiple Source routing mode
- Expansion 2 Playtest: New Map Kansas City
- Expansion 2 Playtest: New Deposit - Water
- Expansion 2 Playtest: New Buildings - Water Pump, Farmland, Greenhouse, Hydro Dam, Vapor Condenser, Capacitor Factory, Fodder Factory, Sugar Refinery, Chicken Farm, Cow Farm
- Expansion 2 Playtest: New Resources - Rice, Corn, Wheat, Soybean, Sugarcane, Vegetable, Bread, Fodder, Refined Sugar, Cake, Chicken, Egg, Beef, Milk
- Expansion 2 Playtest: New Policy - 100% Gluten Free
- Expansion 2 Playtest: Offline Production (via Capacitor)
There are 121 resources, 163 factories, 57 policies, 16 maps and 52 achievements available in this version
Web: https://play.industryidle.com/
Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1574000/Industry_Idle/
Google Play: https://play.google.com/apps/testing/com.fishpondstudio.industryidle
AppStore: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/industry-idle-factory-tycoon/id1554773046
Changed files in this update