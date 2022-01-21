Patch Notes for Beta 1.4.7 (21 January 2022)

Happy Lunar New Year! Celebrate the coming year of the tiger the traditional way : by looting Lucky Lunar Coins and trading them for special gear at your apartment. Check your ChimeraLinq messages to swag some free coins to get you started. Good luck!
New
- Added limited time Lunar New Year items, including Ancient Plum Wine, Longevity Noodles, a new pet, and more.
- Your ChimeraLinq profile will now autofill with your name, last character job title and biography. You can also randomize them to keep Chimera guessing. Thanks Ninjab33z!
- The skill selections of your last created character are now stored in a Previous Character preset in the Character Creation menu. Thanks Quiggsy!
- A new editable custom preset has been added to the Character Creation menu. Thanks Bluesuit!
Changes
- Psykers get psyched - there’s changes, new abilities, and new perks coming for all caster trees. To get started, the first part of the reworked Psykonics support tree is here.
- NEW Telekinesis perk : Improved Telekinesis. Snatch loot and interact with doors, traps, and containers, all using the power of your mind!
- NEW ABILITY Meditation. Focus inwards, regenerating Stamina each turn, but become unable to take action. Stamina regeneration increases as Meditation reaches full duration. When perked Meditation, becomes Kinhin, allowing movement but reducing Stamina gain.
- NEW Warp Jump perk : Warp Rift. Instead of randomly warping yourself, randomly teleport away most nearby enemies.
- COMING SOON Dominate perk, Mass Hypnosis, charms all visible enemies.
- COMING SOON Temporal Anomaly. After several turns, or when used a second time, returns you to your current location, health, and stamina. When perked, becomes Temporal Flux, which causes your next few actions to be Instant, but you are unable to move. When the effect ends, return to your current location, health, and stamina.
Fixes
- Fixed formatting in the Pyromanic Movotol Cocktail ability tooltip.
- Fixed tooltip display issue when an ability has both a stamina cost and cooldown.
- Wild Nanites that infest a target will now correctly respawn as Wild Nanites when infest ends or the target dies.
- The respawn radius for Nanite Cloud infestation has been expanded.
- Fixed an issue that could allow enemy Nanite Clouds to spawn in areas they should not.
Coming Soon (in no particular order)
- Floor 4 : Production
- Psyker / Caster Skill Tree Improvements : ability changes, balancing, new abilities, and perks
As always, thank you for your support!
- Thunderflux & Juggernaut Games
Changed files in this update