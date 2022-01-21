Update V1.0.5433

- Localization Updated 💬
- Fixed some music triggers not working properly 🎶
- Fixed some achievements not unlocking :Star:
- No longer showing remaining secrets in stats (only chests etc) :Chest:
- Speech Bubble font looks better in Russian 🇷🇺
- Fixed Bug where people would load into 0,0,-20k room. If it does happen, it now has a more helpful message 🪟
- Hot Balls are no longer OP :hot:
- Improved Part of Cagetown reveal cutscene by moving it to a slightly different location 🎬
- Improved Welcome to Cagetown cutscene 🎬
- Talk noise in Cagetown reduced 🔇
- Fixed Match & Beam connecting when not supposed to ːpaintgunː
- No more magnet flying with battery bug 🛸
- Racing made easier 🏎️
- First throwable pickaxe puzzle cannot be cheesed anymore ⛏️ 🧀
- Bomb throwing enemy shouldn't throw over your head as much ːstickyː
- Improved puzzle in bank break room 💰
- Improved some tutorialization in Banking area in regards to the gold module and electricity 🪙
- Zappy Gun no longer has visual bug 👁️
- Fixed a potential softlock in upper Beach area (and others) 🔃🔒
- Puzzle improvement in Beach area 🏖️
- Baron's ghost can no longer kick cube off button 👻
- Closing doors crush matches and blow up batteries quicker than before 🔋
- Boss castle doors no longer open when reloading save ːfloppybirdː
- Rainbow town no longer vanishes ☁️
- More small and weird to describe things ːtgrinː
Changed files in this update