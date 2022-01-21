 Skip to content

Supraland Six Inches Under update for 21 January 2022

Update V1.0.5433

Share · View all patches · Build 8063130 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Localization Updated 💬
  • Fixed some music triggers not working properly 🎶
  • Fixed some achievements not unlocking :Star:
  • No longer showing remaining secrets in stats (only chests etc) :Chest:
  • Speech Bubble font looks better in Russian 🇷🇺
  • Fixed Bug where people would load into 0,0,-20k room. If it does happen, it now has a more helpful message 🪟
  • Hot Balls are no longer OP :hot:
  • Improved Part of Cagetown reveal cutscene by moving it to a slightly different location 🎬
  • Improved Welcome to Cagetown cutscene 🎬
  • Talk noise in Cagetown reduced 🔇
  • Fixed Match & Beam connecting when not supposed to ːpaintgunː
  • No more magnet flying with battery bug 🛸
  • Racing made easier 🏎️
  • First throwable pickaxe puzzle cannot be cheesed anymore ⛏️ 🧀
  • Bomb throwing enemy shouldn't throw over your head as much ːstickyː
  • Improved puzzle in bank break room 💰
  • Improved some tutorialization in Banking area in regards to the gold module and electricity 🪙
  • Zappy Gun no longer has visual bug 👁️
  • Fixed a potential softlock in upper Beach area (and others) 🔃🔒
  • Puzzle improvement in Beach area 🏖️
  • Baron's ghost can no longer kick cube off button 👻
  • Closing doors crush matches and blow up batteries quicker than before 🔋
  • Boss castle doors no longer open when reloading save ːfloppybirdː
  • Rainbow town no longer vanishes ☁️
  • More small and weird to describe things ːtgrinː

