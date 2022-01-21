 Skip to content

XTHRUST update for 21 January 2022

Release 1.0.9.133

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Tutorial is no longer mandatory
  • Bigger urgent messages in tutorial
  • Better handling when joining servers end of round
  • Map time blinking if less than 30 seconds remaining
  • More reliable display of player levels on mini scoreboard
  • Round end scoreboard no longer continues to show unlocks after map change
  • Sufficient space for 16 players on round end scoreboard
  • Only open race finished screen when TAB-scoreboard closed
  • Better display of difficulty class unlocks on race finished screen
  • Only displaying fee warning for insufficient coins once
  • No longer possible to get negative coins balance
  • Optimised handling of ghosts in database

