- Tutorial is no longer mandatory
- Bigger urgent messages in tutorial
- Better handling when joining servers end of round
- Map time blinking if less than 30 seconds remaining
- More reliable display of player levels on mini scoreboard
- Round end scoreboard no longer continues to show unlocks after map change
- Sufficient space for 16 players on round end scoreboard
- Only open race finished screen when TAB-scoreboard closed
- Better display of difficulty class unlocks on race finished screen
- Only displaying fee warning for insufficient coins once
- No longer possible to get negative coins balance
- Optimised handling of ghosts in database
XTHRUST update for 21 January 2022
Release 1.0.9.133
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update