Salsa DLC is out!

The long awaited first major DLC for Concordia: Digital Edition is now available for purchase!

As of now you can access Salt and Forum modules, and Hispania and Byzantium maps on iOS, Android, Steam, and GOG!

Salt is a new kind of trading good that can not be bought or sold - it can only be acquired from Salt producing cities. It's also the most valuable of all the trading goods, as it can serve as any other good for the purposes of house construction or points scoring!

Forum is a mechanic bringing a whole new set of Forum Cards, where you get patricians and regular citizens to help you throughout the game. The bonuses they provide are either a one-time use powerful ability or an ongoing change to core game mechanics.

Hispania & Byzantium are the two maps that come with the Salsa DLC. They don't bring any new mechanics by themselves, but the different layout in itself will significantly impact the gameplay and the tactics.

Last call for the tournament!

Don't forget you can still sign up for the Concordia: Digital Edition Online Tournament!

All you need is the base game of Concordia and the will to compete! The event is completely free of charge and there are real prizes to be won provided by us (Acram Digital) and PD-Verlag - the publisher of the tabletop Concordia!

More information here.