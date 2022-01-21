Age of Jura - Release Notes - v0.1.4
Build ID: 8062792
- BUGFIX: Set correct max Health when humans are 'crafted' (Warriors/Archers should have more then villagers)
- BUGFIX: The menu panels don't overlap each other anymore
- Added more fishing spots to each world
- Changed some Iron Ore Rocks to Stone Rocks in World 4, on the mountain side
- Reduced costs (from>to) Warrior (100>75 food), Archer (250>100 food)
- Reduced costs for Iron Bar (was 5 iron ore+1 coal, now=3 iron ore + 1 coal)
- Reduced Research costs (from>to) HumanSpeed1 (1000>500 KP), HumanSpeed2 (2000>750 KP), HumanSpeed3 (3000>1500 KP)
- Reduced Research costs (from>to) HumanPopulation1 (100>30 Skin), HumanPopulation2 (150 Skin>25 Leather), HumanPopulation3 (50 Leather>100 Skin)
Changed files in this update