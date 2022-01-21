 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Age of Jura update for 21 January 2022

Age of Jura - Release Notes - v0.1.4

Share · View all patches · Build 8062792 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Age of Jura - Release Notes - v0.1.4

Build ID: 8062792

  • BUGFIX: Set correct max Health when humans are 'crafted' (Warriors/Archers should have more then villagers)
  • BUGFIX: The menu panels don't overlap each other anymore
  • Added more fishing spots to each world
  • Changed some Iron Ore Rocks to Stone Rocks in World 4, on the mountain side
  • Reduced costs (from>to) Warrior (100>75 food), Archer (250>100 food)
  • Reduced costs for Iron Bar (was 5 iron ore+1 coal, now=3 iron ore + 1 coal)
  • Reduced Research costs (from>to) HumanSpeed1 (1000>500 KP), HumanSpeed2 (2000>750 KP), HumanSpeed3 (3000>1500 KP)
  • Reduced Research costs (from>to) HumanPopulation1 (100>30 Skin), HumanPopulation2 (150 Skin>25 Leather), HumanPopulation3 (50 Leather>100 Skin)

Changed files in this update

Age of Jura Content Depot 1643821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.