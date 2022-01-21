Introducing Multiplayer Duels

New Feature Multiplayer Duels

1v1 your friends on any scenario in multiplayer. This new multiplayer duel feature allows unlimited freedom as you can duel on any workshop scenario of your choice.

We've added a party system and chat system to allow you to continue to play with your friend even after finishing an duel everything is persisent and just works.

Please let us know if anything breaks or goes wrong in the Bug Forums as we're still testing and gathering feedback with this large and complicated feature. We'd love to hear your feedback and ideas.

Suggestion System

When finishing a challenge in solo we'll now suggest another scenario like the one you just played, with time this will improve even more as we get more scenarios.

New Options

[Options > Visuals]

Added Floor Scale option

Added Wall Scale option

Added Healthbar Scale option

Added back button to option menu you no longer need to press escape to exit

**[Options > Key Bindings]

**

Added a new binding “Open Social Chat” under miscellaneous category

[Developer Comment]

With the introduction of multiplayer 1v1’s there's a new chat interface when you join a friend, the new key binding allows you to rebind the key required to open the chat window while playing in-game.

Bug fixes