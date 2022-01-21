if (GameVersion != bl_DataBase.Instance.LocalUser.m_Avt249) {

 Skip to content

PaintBall War 2 update for 21 January 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear players!

Game update 1.1.2 has been released, in which we ensured that players who downloaded the game from pirated sources could not play Paintball War 2.

Now, we will be able to fully continue working on the classic modes that the game lacks so much.

The problem with an unexpected exit from the server, after which it was necessary to restart the game, was also solved.

Thank you very much for your support and feedback!

