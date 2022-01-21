 Skip to content

Blimps update for 21 January 2022

Blimps 1.8.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We updated the HUD with a Map and Blimp Safe. Minor bug fixes and improvements. We hope you enjoy the game. Thanks for playing!

