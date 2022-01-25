Update 1.4.1

• Added Stages in Career and Race Now

• Added Private Party sessions for groups of 6-18 in Online Multiplayer. Players outside of your Party will not be able to join a Private Party session.

• Added brief period of AI control to player cars during start of Online races to prevent crashes at start of race

• Implemented corner cutting penalties in Online and Offline game modes (Offline requires enabling NASCAR Rules)

• Fixed an issue that caused the player car to be damaged at the start of a Practice session

For additional information and the full patch notes, please go to: https://support.nascarignition.com