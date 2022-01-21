Modding Spotlight: Expanded Armory

Hello Riftbreakers!

It’s time to check in on our wonderful modding community once more. Ever since we released our Riftbreaker Editing Tools we have seen a healthy increase in your interest in creating custom content for the game, which is awesome and we absolutely love it. Whether you’re a veteran of the modding scene, or you’re just taking your first steps in developing mods, you are welcome on our Discord - www.discord.gg/exorstudios.

Today we would like to showcase one of the most impressive mods we have seen so far. It is called Expanded Arsenal Mod and it’s being developed by our long-time community member WirawanMYT. The mod adds ELEVEN new tower types to the game with some amazing results. You can download the mod here: https://www.nexusmods.com/theriftbreaker/mods/122?tab=description. And what is even crazier - he didn’t even need our editors to do that. ALL HAIL THE MIGHTY NOTEPAD!

WirawanMYT felt that Ashley and Mr. Riggs deserve an upgrade when it comes to their defensive tower range. By mixing and matching existing weapon and ammo types he created a truly impressive arsenal of towers. What is more, he did not stop at simply making them functional - WirawanMYT actually edited the textures and effects as well, in order to give them a distinct feel. Let’s check them all out now! (for bandwidth saving purposes I've only included a couple of GIFs, but WirawanMYT has made a video with all of the towers).



Think of the destruction. Think of the carnage. Think of the good men left behind! Bonus points if you get that reference.

EMP Artillery - This tower uses EMP grenades that deal energy damage to the enemies and have the potential to stun them, delaying the creatures’ arrival to your perimeter.

Plasma Mortar - An Artillery Tower variant that shoots a barrage of Plasma at enemies - which eliminates the need for any ammunition!

Burst Minigun - It is a twist on the Minigun Tower that is currently present in the game. Instead of firing all the time, it shoots short bursts of much more powerful bullets.

Shotgun Tower - One of the most pleasing towers to use in this mod. It does exactly what it says on the tin - it’s a shotgun mounted on top of a defensive tower. It obliterates groups of small enemies, spraying lead everywhere. On top of that, it actually uses the High-Caliber Tower ammo, something that was missing from the game to this point.

Sniper Tower - another tower utilizing High-Caliber Tower Ammo. Fires single, high-velocity bullets that pierce through targets.

Gravity Accelerator - This one has the potential to wreak havoc on the battlefield (and make your FPS tank). Shoots shells that work just like gravity grenades, dealing area damage, damage over time AND making everything fly!

Heavy Gravity Accelerator - If the Gravity Accelerator Tower spent too much time at the gym, this would be the result. Bigger, stronger, more destructive.

Acid Artillery - this variant of the Artillery Tower spits out acidic shells that do not deal high damage at first, but cover a large area and deal damage over time.

Ice Laser - this is a modified Laser Tower. It is characterized by lower damage output, but the cryo damage it deals slows enemies down. Plus, the visual is super-sweet!

MHD Laser - Look, I don’t know what MHD stands for, but I have a couple of guesses. Mega-Hyper-Damage? Metal-Heavy-Doom? My-Heart-Dropped? Dunno. Still - it needs Ironium to operate cause it melts metal and spits it at enemies, which is both cruel and beautiful.

Lightning Spike - Our absolute favorite of them all. This is a modified Shockwave Tower blessed by Thor, Zeus, and a plethora of other Thunder Gods. This tower has the ability to call in directed lightning strikes at the enemies. I don’t think we can beat this one, honestly.

WirawanMYT has also told us that he is working on updates for this mod, including better visuals and other tweaks, so let’s show him some love and give him motivation to keep going! Download the mod here https://www.nexusmods.com/theriftbreaker/mods/122?tab=description and leave a like and a comment!

We greatly appreciate your effort in making The Riftbreaker content. We are extremely happy that the game inspires you to bring your own ideas to life. We plan to showcase the best mods from our community on a regular basis. If you are an author of a cool mod or if you found something crazy on the web, let me know on Discord - my nickname there is voidreaver and my DMs are open!

If this post inspired you to get started then visit our #rb-modding channel, where you can get tips from other modders and our team. We also plan to make more videos on how to use our editors, so stay tuned for that.

Enjoy your weekend!

EXOR Studios