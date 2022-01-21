Quick patch v0.9.22.5.1

Fixed bugs
- Players get "Hybrids" achievement without crossbreeding species
- Slave warriors get wages after leveling up (this will affect slave warriors purchased after this update)
- AI use poison spit and fire spit extremely rarely
- Monster button malfunction on the "Prepare for battle" screen if the monster is gravid
- A dead enemy character tries to drink a potion causes the game to freeze
- Inconsistent fire/frost/shock/poison bite info on the monster's character panel
- Missing achievement (Reputation 100)
- Players get meat after an enemy monster dies in the arena
Content
- Added a new button to the Purchase window to set how much raw materials you need.
- Reptile hatching and growing time is shortened.
Changed files in this update