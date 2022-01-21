 Skip to content

The Monster Breeder update for 21 January 2022

Quick patch v0.9.22.5.1

The Monster Breeder update for 21 January 2022

Quick patch v0.9.22.5.1

Fixed bugs

  • Players get "Hybrids" achievement without crossbreeding species
  • Slave warriors get wages after leveling up (this will affect slave warriors purchased after this update)
  • AI use poison spit and fire spit extremely rarely
  • Monster button malfunction on the "Prepare for battle" screen if the monster is gravid
  • A dead enemy character tries to drink a potion causes the game to freeze
  • Inconsistent fire/frost/shock/poison bite info on the monster's character panel
  • Missing achievement (Reputation 100)
  • Players get meat after an enemy monster dies in the arena

Content

  • Added a new button to the Purchase window to set how much raw materials you need.
  • Reptile hatching and growing time is shortened.

