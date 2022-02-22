🛠 Update 1.03 - New mindmap features, case replay, rank changes

Welcome back DCA detectives! A couple of months ago we released a roadmap for future changes and have been working on new features and designs ever since. We're glad to announce a number of fun additions to Murder Mystery Machine, including new deduction tools, case replay, hint changes, and a ranking re-design.

Workspace extensions

We heard players sometimes would disconnect the right deductions and find themselves confused if they were doing the right thing. So, we've added locked deduction links for easy tracking, and a deduction counter to know what's left to solve.

If you preferred the original system, or find this too simple, you can disable workspace extensions at any time in the game settings.

Case replay

This was one of our most requested features, and now you have it! Instead of waiting until the end of the game to replay cases, you can now replay cases once you've finished the episode. If you've missed that A+ rating or forgot a plot moment you can visit the MMM in the office, and pick them back up from previous episodes.

Ranking re-design

Some of you felt a little misled by the ranking system, not knowing that hints or failed attempts would affect the rating and were unable to redo it. Now you can replay cases, but also better understand your score!

We've redesigned the UI so that hints and failed attempts are the focus of ranking - you won't lose score if you don't gather every item or deduction (unless you're wanting the 100% achievement). This combined with our next change should make things crystal clear.

BEFORE



AFTER



Hint changes

Finally, we've changed the hint icon to be more recognizable, as some of you either pressed it thinking it was something else, or pressed it by accident. It's now a classic question mark, but also comes with a confirmation step so you know it's a hint, and that it will affect your rating. Continue at your own risk!

That's everything! Thanks for your patience while we worked on this, and feel free to give feedback on how you get on in-game. Make sure to follow our Twitter, or join our community on Discord. So, why are you still here? Don't you have murders to solve?

Best,

Harry Mitchell

Community Manager - Blazing Griffin Games