GRIT Coming to Early Access on January 25!

It’s official - GRIT is entering Early Access on Tuesday, January 25!

After years of hard work, we're excited to show off the unique gunslinging gameplay of our Wild West royale.

Every game of GRIT is different - from Train Chase to Golden Horse, you’ll have to stay on your toes to survive in an evolving frontier.

Plus, with a variety of missions to complete, Logbooks to fill out, and cosmetics to unlock, there's always a reason to keep coming back for more!

January 25th is right around the corner - we've saved you a spot at the table, so we hope you'll pull up a chair and join us for a game. Add GRIT to that wishlist, mark that calendar, dust off that saddle, and get ready to head out West! We'll see you there!