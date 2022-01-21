Patch 1.4.8 [Medium update]

Over the course of the week we have made a salvo of major bug fixes.
In addition, the game is even more accessible for beginners with visual aids.
Beginner mode
- Beginner mode is enabled by default in the game settings, but it can also be disabled
- Beginner mode allows all prisoners to have scout vision, i.e. they can see the clues on the minimap: "1" and "2"
- An aura has been added around the "1" and "2" to better understand how important they are, but also to have a faster visual access
- Arrows appear on the screen to indicate when an important event is happening: prisoner work or sabotage
- To facilitate visibility, when clicking on a door on the minimap, the key is displayed and a line connects the two
- When a player clicks on a door, the key is displayed, even if he clicks several times on the same door, the key does not disappear anymore, which was the case before
Octoberak
- The player can block in the wall, when using the cell board (as a prisoner): was Scribe (the screen remained blocked on the board)
- Prisoners can no longer steal garbage cans
Rescue
- Problem head director on minimap
- Bonus problem remaining above the head and no longer allows to interact
- By clicking on "default" when rescue mode is activated, the basic settings can be reset
Lobby
- The player no longer hears himself running endlessly when in a menu
- When entering the lobby, sometimes players could only see the nickname and shadow of others;
- When joining the lobby, sometimes players could only see the nickname and shadow of others, this has been fixed.
- When joining the lobby, players often saw others outside the lobby or on the roof, this has been fixed
- To change the page in the selection of champions or tips, the player can now use the arrows
- The spaced button used to start the game when you were the host, this is no longer the case
- The "default" button that reset the game settings only worked on the escape mode, it now also works on the rescue mode
We thank all the players, especially those who report bugs, who help us to improve the gameplay, but also those who often come to play with us on the discord of the game.
