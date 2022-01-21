Updated: Chat background is now a bit darker
Updated: Force save when a characters EXP changes
Updated: Back end operations in main menu (server list, character upload etc.) timeout after 60sec by default
Updated: Special characters are now being removed since they seem to break chat formatting
Updated: Altuis
Updated: Hitting objects at high speed will now inflict damage and add a bleeding de-buff
Updated: Disconnect client if player spawns with invalid character
Fixed: Players being able to move while resting after logging out in resting state & logging back in
Fixed: Campfire giving off light despite not being lit in one of the scavenger camps
Fixed: Cave walls disappearing in the main menu if the render distance is set to low
Fixed: Euro dragons scent sound sfx being heard over large distances
Fixed: You can no longer interact with consumables while flying
Fixed: Lake water post processing effect being cut off at the bottom of the twin lakes
Fixed: A couple of spots where smaller creatures would get stuck
Fixed: Fences and log walls not having collision
Fixed: Harvestables not completely disappearing
Fixed: Importing character now does proper name check
Fixed: Photo mode doesn't change and apply quality settings
Fixed: Nameplate now show "invalid name" if user doesn't has steam name somehow
Added: Indicators to the smaller stat bars
Added: New craftable items: Tier 1 Camo Stash (can't be used yet), Amendelwyr's Guiding Light
Added: Staying at the hot springs for a while will now give you a small stamina and health regeneration boost
Added: Option to locally mute other players (can be found in the player list/F1 key)
Added: The base of harvestable ores and crystals now has a subtle glow
Re-Enabled: Unstuck command (edited)
Draconia update for 21 January 2022
Patch 0.1.011
