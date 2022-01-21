Patch 0.1.011

Updated: Chat background is now a bit darker

Updated: Force save when a characters EXP changes

Updated: Back end operations in main menu (server list, character upload etc.) timeout after 60sec by default

Updated: Special characters are now being removed since they seem to break chat formatting

Updated: Altuis

Updated: Hitting objects at high speed will now inflict damage and add a bleeding de-buff

Updated: Disconnect client if player spawns with invalid character

Fixed: Players being able to move while resting after logging out in resting state & logging back in

Fixed: Campfire giving off light despite not being lit in one of the scavenger camps

Fixed: Cave walls disappearing in the main menu if the render distance is set to low

Fixed: Euro dragons scent sound sfx being heard over large distances

Fixed: You can no longer interact with consumables while flying

Fixed: Lake water post processing effect being cut off at the bottom of the twin lakes

Fixed: A couple of spots where smaller creatures would get stuck

Fixed: Fences and log walls not having collision

Fixed: Harvestables not completely disappearing

Fixed: Importing character now does proper name check

Fixed: Photo mode doesn't change and apply quality settings

Fixed: Nameplate now show "invalid name" if user doesn't has steam name somehow

Added: Indicators to the smaller stat bars

Added: New craftable items: Tier 1 Camo Stash (can't be used yet), Amendelwyr's Guiding Light

Added: Staying at the hot springs for a while will now give you a small stamina and health regeneration boost

Added: Option to locally mute other players (can be found in the player list/F1 key)

Added: The base of harvestable ores and crystals now has a subtle glow

Re-Enabled: Unstuck command (edited)