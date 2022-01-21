Follow Us and We’ll Boost Your Progress!

Thanks to everyone who has already subscribed to follow our news. Today, we will reward current subscribers and give everyone who hasn't subscribed yet one more great reason to do so.
We’ll start sending out the rewards today for those who are already subscribed and new subscribers will receive theirs a few days after the end of the event.
NOTE: We will send the goodies to the account that’s associated with your Steam one.
Rewards
- x2 Additional Credits per Battle +50% to credits earned in battle for 1 hour
- x2 Battle Reserves +100% bonus to Combat XP for 1 hour
- x1 Crew Reserves +300% bonus to Crew XP for 1 hour
How do I subscribe?
Click the "Follow" button
- either on the Store page
- or the Community hub
Follow us and boost your progress!
Changed depots in wot_snr branch