Follow Us and We’ll Boost Your Progress!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Thanks to everyone who has already subscribed to follow our news. Today, we will reward current subscribers and give everyone who hasn't subscribed yet one more great reason to do so.

We’ll start sending out the rewards today for those who are already subscribed and new subscribers will receive theirs a few days after the end of the event.

NOTE: We will send the goodies to the account that’s associated with your Steam one.

Rewards

x2 Additional Credits per Battle +50% to credits earned in battle for 1 hour

x2 Battle Reserves +100% bonus to Combat XP for 1 hour

x1 Crew Reserves +300% bonus to Crew XP for 1 hour

Click the "Follow" button

either on the Store page

or the Community hub

Follow us and boost your progress!