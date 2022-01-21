 Skip to content

Sucker Punch update for 21 January 2022

New Subway Arena!

  • New Arena! Subway
  • Winter arena = de-Holidayed, now it's Winter Wood
  • Leaderboard update! New weekly leaderboard. Daily challenges add up for the week and a weekly champion is crowned! We'll be praising that champion for that week for all to behold!
  • New timed daily challenge variant. A new challenge to mix things up for the new challenge leaderboards.
  • Challenge scoring re-work. Updated how the scoring works to make it better.
  • Bug fixes and polishing.
  • Lots of little stuff.

