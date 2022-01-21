 Skip to content

Ancient Gladiators update for 21 January 2022

V1.1 Lots of fixes.

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

V 1.1

-No more bloody extreme screen.

-Zoom with left shift.

-Animations slower.

-Collision capsule/cylinder smaller.

-Gladiatrix better animations.

-Fists stronger.

