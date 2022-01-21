Forged in the Foundry v0.1.3

Welcome Warlocks to the latest Elewder patch. Version 0.1.3 is ready and it’s a hot one! This is the Foundry update which is focused on building the fire area theme and minions! The theme comes with includes a whole new area presentation and 5 new minions to face off against.







New minions, from Left to Right.

Emberlina: A specialized demon who has a thing for hot balls. Her projectiles will bounce and speed up if they hit any walls. This makes her attacks very chaotic.

Fire Mage: Be on the lookout for this hot little number, she gathers her mana and launches an explosive orb which detonates after a short period of time.

Ignis: Equipped with a large rod of power, she fires a white-hot beam of energy, while shooting she attempts to chase the player to the best of her ability.

Oni: Pulled straight from the lava of chaos, she only wants to crush and pulverize, when she starts swinging her massive club, be sure to stay out of her way.

Spark: Her command of the very foundation of lava allows her to summon three stalagmites which eventually explode sending balls of energy in all directions.

Along with the fresh update to the Foundry area, we have also reworked the Summoning Gallery to allow a specific selection of Minions to appear in any of the spaces in an animation. Naturally, as we create the next new regions they will be updated here as well.

Changelog:

New

New Foundry map design and tileset.

5 new unique minions for the Foundry area.

Added the ability to select female models in the gallery mode.

Added 3 new animations (2 Large Finisher and 1 Finisher).

Added new music to Pharaoh levels, the music system will need an overhaul but all temp tracks will need to be added first.

Changes

Fixed multi-female animations in the gallery mode.

Fixed the second chance item issues.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1597710/Elewder

Enjoy the new update!