Small Update - 0.45(4)

Changes
- ▶Can now skip speech by clicking on the bubbles.
- ▶Significant Mobile Performance Boost & Lowest Quality Performance Boost
- ▶Target Dummies added to Sunset Port
- ▶Misc. Map Adjustments
- ▶Narrow Screen UI adjusted to not be cut at the edges
- ▶Pink Materials bug fixed
- ▶Reset CD abuse is now less viable due to longer casting time
- ▶Bugged Trousers are no longer giving stats
- ▶Misc. Fixes & Adjustments
- ▶0.45 - 30 Patch Notes: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1780330/view/3138447154591794368
Changed files in this update