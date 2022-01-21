 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Element Quest update for 21 January 2022

Small Update - 0.45(4)

Share · View all patches · Build 8061671 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • ▶Can now skip speech by clicking on the bubbles.
  • ▶Significant Mobile Performance Boost & Lowest Quality Performance Boost
  • ▶Target Dummies added to Sunset Port
  • ▶Misc. Map Adjustments
  • ▶Narrow Screen UI adjusted to not be cut at the edges
  • ▶Pink Materials bug fixed
  • ▶Reset CD abuse is now less viable due to longer casting time
  • ▶Bugged Trousers are no longer giving stats
  • ▶Misc. Fixes & Adjustments
  • ▶0.45 - 30 Patch Notes: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1780330/view/3138447154591794368

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1780332
  • Loading history…
MacOS Depot 1780333
  • Loading history…
LinuxOS Depot 1780334
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.