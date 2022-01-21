EA path note 1.03

Hello everyone, here are the updates of this week
bug repair
-
Fixed the bug that you can't freely select the next level after selecting the Academy at the penultimate level of each map
-
Fixed the bug that Zhang Yan was still out of battle after the death of the soldier summoned by Zhang Yan
-
Fixed the bug of card leakage in the discard library after reloading the game
-
Fixed the bug that the equipment cannot be upgraded after saving, exiting and entering the equipment upgrade interface in the city
-
Fixed the bug that the animation effect remained after using Qingzhou crossbow
-
Fixed the bug that buff description would be displayed on the mouse when the enemy died
-
Fixed the bug that if the map mouse moves too fast, the UI box described by the map icon will block the event text after entering the event
-
Fixed the bug that you can click to view the settings and card interface after selecting no target card
-
Fixed the bug that the map background will move when the setting interface is opened on the map and the slider is dragged
-
Fixed a bug that increased morale by 3 points after using the morale collapse
-
Fixed a bug that only reduced morale by 3 points when multiple troops broke up. The same is true for rebels and grain and grass dried up
-
Fixed the bug that Zhang Niujiao didn't show a counterattack buff
adjust
-
In the current sparse array and several arrays, one enemy needs to be designated to disperse or concentrate, rather than acting on all enemies
-
The enemy will only stop attacking after the armor is broken under the mechanical buff. The rest buffs and the intention to obtain armor will continue
-
Seeing through buff are modified
-
In the start option, after selecting one more equipment option, the same equipment can be selected continuously. In this case, there is only one equipment after entering the game. Now the player has been added. After selecting a piece of equipment, the equipment will be displayed below.
-
Readjust the level point description display interface and enlarge the text
-
Zhang Bao was lowered again and the number of layers of soul link was reduced
-
Fine tuned the card map of Baima Yicong and Taoyuan
-
Added animation of some cavalry cards
-
Now the options in the event will show the probability
This month's update will continue to spend time on bug fixes and some minor adjustments. The next update will be on January 28.
Since February, the game will be updated once every two weeks. This update cycle can give me enough time to add more game content, and I will update new system of generals as soon as possible before March.
