HordeMode Update 0.13.0

Update 0.13.0 will add a new game mode, Horde Mode.

Overview

This horde mode is inspired by the previous generation of ResidentEvil's Mercenaries mode, and is designed to be played in about 5 minutes. It was inspired by the old generation of ResidentEvil's Mercenaries mode.

Rules

At the beginning, players are given a goal to kill 150 monsters and a time limit of one minute. When the player finally achieves the goal or the time limit is up, the game ends, and the player's score and rank are determined accordingly. The maximum rank is "S".

Detailed game system

You can extend the time limit slightly by killing enemies with headshots, removing armor, and defeating flying enemies. The weapons on the map have finite ammunition (pistols with infinite ammunition have been removed), so you'll need to use parkour to replenish your supply regularly.

Game related items

Removed armlauncher and added corrodegrenade instead. It throws a parabolic grenade that explodes on impact. It deals armor damage to enemies and leaves a damage stamp.

When resurrected at a checkpoint, Previously, all ammunition in your possession was recovered, but now the recovery amount has been halved.

When resurrected at a checkpoint, the combo rank and combo gauge will now be initialized.

Changed the amount of damage stamps left by players and enemies to a maximum of five, with any more disappearing in order of oldest to newest. This is an adjustment for Horde mode.

Changed the damage stamps so that even if there are multiple overlapping damage stamps, it will still be one time damage.

Changed to limit the height at which the damage stamps remain.

Fixed an issue where changing the weapon of the opposite arm when using combobooster would cancel it.

Fixed an issue where damage from proximity enemies would be lost.

Sound and image related issues.