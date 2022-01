Patch notes:

New Features:

Highlighted the lever for opening the first door and the first door with the same color marker

Highlighted the electronics cabinet and the second door in the same color as the repair node

Added highlight for the intractable objects(robot/characters) across the game

Highlighted the cable for repairing the door in the same color as the Cabinet

Fixed :

Trees black leaves on all levels and in the Main Manu

Hint for gas vent does not disappear