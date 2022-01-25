Version 1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8061417 · Last edited 25 January 2022 – 12:46:16 UTC by Wendy

A new update just have been submitted for Santa Protects the Christmas Tree. This one brings many hopefully useful quality of life improvements:

Slow-Motion can be manually activated or deactivated by the button on screen or with it's hotkey (Q on the keyboard or Left Stitck Press on Gamepad). While deactivated, the remaining Slow-Motion effect is stored for later use.

Weapon keybindings are now visible In-Game on the User Interface.

The order of weapons on the User Interface is the same as the order of weapons when swapping between them with the Mouse Wheel.

Damage of Bubbles can be further increased by running additional circles with the Bubbleblower in them.

Santa is speaking sadly when the last presents are stolen or when the game ends.

The game is now presenting In-Game hints in more appropriate times.

Also some additional improvements and fixes have been added with this update:

Flares have nicer fade-out animations

Added SFX for beating a friend's best time or score while In-Game.

Fixed some issues about not every SFX being affected by the volume slider.

I hope You've enjoy our game and will continue to play with it. If You like it please leave a review on Steam, it would be really helpful!

Thanks for reading and playing!