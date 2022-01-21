Congratulations to everyone who patiently (and not very) was waiting for the release, it finally happened! We can't wait to hear from you the feedback on the game, and hope that you will like it.
We are very excited to finally launch the game, but it's not the end of our journey. In the near time, we will keep intensively working on the game. New maps, content, features, bug fixes, all of it. We have big plans for this game, so stay tuned to don't miss it!
Wars and Roses update for 21 January 2022
Wars and Roses is released, but that's not it, much more is coming!
Congratulations to everyone who patiently (and not very) was waiting for the release, it finally happened! We can't wait to hear from you the feedback on the game, and hope that you will like it.